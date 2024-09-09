Russell Knox betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 38th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Knox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Knox is averaging -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting.