Russell Knox betting profile: Procore Championship

Russell Knox betting profile: Procore Championship

    Russell Knox seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship. He took 30th at the par-72 Silverado Resort (North Course) in 2023.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Knox's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 8-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In Knox's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Knox's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20233070-70-73-68-7
    9/15/20222570-71-70-70-7
    9/16/20215869-67-75-74-3
    9/10/2020963-69-70-70-16
    10/4/2018MC69-73-2

    Knox's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 38th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Knox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Knox is averaging -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Knox is averaging -0.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Knox's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.3293.9
    Greens in Regulation %-73.02%72.57%
    Putts Per Round-30.2929.2
    Par Breakers-23.41%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.29%11.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Knox's best finishes

    • Knox has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).

    Knox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.150

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Knox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-70-73-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-71-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6968-70-71-70-9--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7667-67-71-75-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-70-69-66-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-13916
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-68-69-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.