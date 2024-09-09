Russell Knox betting profile: Procore Championship
Russell Knox seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship. He took 30th at the par-72 Silverado Resort (North Course) in 2023.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Knox's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 8-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In Knox's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of 7-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Knox's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|30
|70-70-73-68
|-7
|9/15/2022
|25
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|9/16/2021
|58
|69-67-75-74
|-3
|9/10/2020
|9
|63-69-70-70
|-16
|10/4/2018
|MC
|69-73
|-2
Knox's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Knox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knox is averaging -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Knox is averaging -0.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.3
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.02%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.29
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.41%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.29%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knox's best finishes
- Knox has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
Knox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.150
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-70-73-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|67-67-71-75
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-70-69-66
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-139
|16
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-68-69-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the Procore Championship.
