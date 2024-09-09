Roger Sloan betting profile: Procore Championship

Sloan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting.