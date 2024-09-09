Roger Sloan betting profile: Procore Championship
Roger Sloan will compete Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship. In his last tournament he placed 12th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting 11-under at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Sloan's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In 2021, Sloan missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Sloan's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/16/2021
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|9/10/2020
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|9/26/2019
|13
|70-69-69-70
|-10
|10/4/2018
|60
|67-72-72-75
|-2
Sloan's recent performances
- Sloan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of 1.701 in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.437 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 149th, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 75th on TOUR with a mark of 0.141.
- On the greens, Sloan's 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|291.1
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|67.15%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.96
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.55%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.86%
|8.95%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 47.1%.
- Currently, Sloan ranks 175th in the FedExCup standings with 109 points.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.444 mark ranked in the field.
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.180 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 4.722 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.437
|-1.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.141
|3.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.298
|-0.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.177
|1.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.179
|1.701
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|67-68-73-70
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-65-69
|-11
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.