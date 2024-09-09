Robby Shelton betting profile: Procore Championship
When he hits the links Sept. 12-15, Robby Shelton will aim to build upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and placed 19th at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Shelton's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 7-under, over his last four appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In 2023, Shelton finished 19th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Shelton's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|9/15/2022
|21
|67-70-74-69
|-8
|9/10/2020
|MC
|73-71
|E
|9/26/2019
|52
|70-67-74-74
|-3
Shelton's recent performances
- In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 53rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Shelton has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Shelton is averaging -1.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.480 this season (155th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.5 yards) ranks 144th, while his 59.3% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 104th on TOUR with a mark of -0.029.
- On the greens, Shelton has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.21. He has broken par 24.80% of the time (64th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|291.5
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|63.10%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.21
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|64
|24.80%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.77%
|14.93%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times (57.9%).
- With 207 points, Shelton currently sits 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Shelton put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking 21st in the field at 2.319. In that tournament, he finished 67th.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.252. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.480
|-1.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.029
|-0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.352
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.004
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.152
|-1.446
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-69-72-74
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.