Robby Shelton betting profile: Procore Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links Sept. 12-15, Robby Shelton will aim to build upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and placed 19th at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Shelton's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 7-under, over his last four appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In 2023, Shelton finished 19th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Shelton's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20231969-68-68-74-9
    9/15/20222167-70-74-69-8
    9/10/2020MC73-71E
    9/26/20195270-67-74-74-3

    Shelton's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 53rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Shelton has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Shelton is averaging -1.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.480 this season (155th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.5 yards) ranks 144th, while his 59.3% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 104th on TOUR with a mark of -0.029.
    • On the greens, Shelton has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.21. He has broken par 24.80% of the time (64th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144291.5297.1
    Greens in Regulation %14963.10%64.93%
    Putts Per Round1828.2128.6
    Par Breakers6424.80%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12215.77%14.93%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times (57.9%).
    • With 207 points, Shelton currently sits 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Shelton put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking 21st in the field at 2.319. In that tournament, he finished 67th.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.252. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.480-1.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.029-0.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3520.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0040.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.152-1.446

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5768-68-73-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3465-68-70-69-1218
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open6768-69-72-74-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.