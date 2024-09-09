Robby Shelton betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 53rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Shelton has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.