Richard Hoey betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.545.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691. He finished sixth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).