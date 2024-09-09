Richard Hoey betting profile: Procore Championship
Richard Hoey will compete in the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15 after a 22nd-place finish at the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In the past five years, this is Hoey's first time playing at the Procore Championship.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging 2.333 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging 6.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.617 this season, which ranks eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey sports a 0.112 mark (86th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|308.8
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.25%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.34
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|72
|24.60%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.58%
|8.89%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Hoey has 393 points, placing him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.545.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.617
|1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.112
|1.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.167
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.310
|2.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.252
|6.199
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.