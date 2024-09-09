Raul Pereda betting profile: Procore Championship
Raul Pereda takes to the links in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- This is Pereda's first time competing at the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Pereda's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Pereda has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging -0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging -3.532 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.8
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.08%
|60.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.15
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.12%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.77%
|17.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 11.8%.
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.532
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.