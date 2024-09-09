Rafael Campos betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Campos finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Campos has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Rafael Campos has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting.