Rafael Campos betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
At the Wyndham Championship, Rafael Campos struggled, failing to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is trying for better results in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Campos' average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Campos missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2020.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Campos' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/10/2020
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|9/26/2019
|33
|71-71-73-66
|-7
Campos' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Campos finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Campos has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Rafael Campos has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campos is averaging -3.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.5
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.65%
|44.91%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.64
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.47%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.72%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.138
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Procore Championship.
