Rafael Campos betting profile: Procore Championship

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    At the Wyndham Championship, Rafael Campos struggled, failing to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is trying for better results in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Campos' average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Campos missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2020.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Campos' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/10/2020MC70-72-2
    9/26/20193371-71-73-66-7

    Campos' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Campos finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Campos has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Rafael Campos has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Campos is averaging -3.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-304.5306.7
    Greens in Regulation %-68.65%44.91%
    Putts Per Round-29.6429.1
    Par Breakers-24.47%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.72%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.138

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.