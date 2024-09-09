Pierceson Coody betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Pierceson Coody finished the weekend at 2-under, good for a 61st-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 aiming for a better finish.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time playing at the Procore Championship.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Coody's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Coody has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five appearances, Coody has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging 3.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 1.799 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.032 this season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.9 yards) ranks 18th, while his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 156th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.484, while he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Coody's 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|309.9
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|66.67%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.62
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.19%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.66%
|12.78%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has played 20 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Coody, who has 308 points, currently sits 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.879.
- Coody put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking eighth in the field at 4.156. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 4.720 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.032
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.484
|-2.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.155
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.623
|3.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.049
|1.799
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Procore Championship.
