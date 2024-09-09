Paul Barjon betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Barjon finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Barjon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 67th.

He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Barjon has an average of -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.