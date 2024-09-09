Paul Barjon betting profile: Procore Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Sept. 12-15, Paul Barjon will look to build upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2021, he shot 6-under and placed 42nd at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Barjon finished 42nd (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the Procore Championship in recent years (in 2021).
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Barjon's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/16/2021
|42
|70-71-71-70
|-6
Barjon's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Barjon finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Barjon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 67th.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon has an average of -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barjon has an average of -5.547 in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.2
|317.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.43%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.84
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.56%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.15%
|18.98%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon has played 19 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 21.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.547
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|67
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.