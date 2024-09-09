PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Paul Barjon betting profile: Procore Championship

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Sept. 12-15, Paul Barjon will look to build upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2021, he shot 6-under and placed 42nd at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course).

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Barjon finished 42nd (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the Procore Championship in recent years (in 2021).
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Barjon's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/16/20214270-71-71-70-6

    Barjon's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Barjon finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Barjon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 67th.
    • He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Barjon has an average of -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barjon has an average of -5.547 in his past five tournaments.
    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-311.2317.6
    Greens in Regulation %-62.43%62.04%
    Putts Per Round-29.8430.2
    Par Breakers-24.56%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.15%18.98%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barjon's best finishes

    • Barjon has played 19 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 21.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---4.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.547

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-14773
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5469-67-72-72-44
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6768-68-75-73-42
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.