Patton Kizzire betting profile: Procore Championship

Patton Kizzire placed 56th in the Procore Championship in 2023, shooting a 4-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at Silverado Resort (North Course) .
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship, Kizzire has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Kizzire finished 56th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Kizzire's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|9/15/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|9/16/2021
|28
|69-70-67-73
|-9
|9/10/2020
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|9/26/2019
|MC
|75-69
|E
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Patton Kizzire has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging -2.323 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -0.855 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.071, which ranks 112th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 79th, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire has a 0.450 average that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks third with a 71.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 149th on TOUR this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 145th. He has broken par 26.19% of the time (29th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|300.7
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|71.83%
|73.81%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.57
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|29
|26.19%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|13.23%
|11.51%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 41.2%.
- Kizzire, who has 241 points, currently ranks 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467 (he finished 10th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.969 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.978, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 25th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.071
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.450
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.100
|1.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.468
|-2.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.188
|-0.855
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.