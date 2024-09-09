Patton Kizzire betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467 (he finished 10th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.969 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.978, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 25th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).