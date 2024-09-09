Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508 (he finished 29th in that event).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.