Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Procore Championship

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 33rd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the Procore Championship, Rodgers has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In 2022, Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/2022MC77-68+1
    9/16/2021668-70-70-67-13
    9/10/20204667-72-70-70-9
    9/26/20194470-71-70-72-5
    10/4/20182571-69-71-70-7

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Rodgers has an average finish of 34th.
    • Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.936 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 2.731 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 this season (54th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 129th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.236. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.69%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has registered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43305.6306.3
    Greens in Regulation %2968.69%71.11%
    Putts Per Round10829.0828.9
    Par Breakers13722.00%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance912.39%9.44%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has played 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times (72.7%).
    • Rodgers, who has 952 points, currently ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508 (he finished 29th in that event).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2030.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.236-0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.1300.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0741.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1712.731

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.