Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Procore Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 33rd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the Procore Championship, Rodgers has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In 2022, Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Rodgers' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|9/16/2021
|6
|68-70-70-67
|-13
|9/10/2020
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-9
|9/26/2019
|44
|70-71-70-72
|-5
|10/4/2018
|25
|71-69-71-70
|-7
Rodgers' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Rodgers has an average finish of 34th.
- Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.936 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 2.731 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 this season (54th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 129th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.236. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.69%.
- On the greens, Rodgers has registered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|305.6
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.69%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.08
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.00%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.39%
|9.44%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has played 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times (72.7%).
- Rodgers, who has 952 points, currently ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508 (he finished 29th in that event).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.203
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.236
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.130
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.074
|1.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.171
|2.731
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.