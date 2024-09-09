Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366 (he finished 15th in that event).

Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909. He finished 20th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991 (he finished 25th in that event).

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.882 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.