9H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Patrick Fishburn missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Fishburn is playing at the Procore Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Fishburn has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fishburn is averaging 4.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.684 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn has a -0.159 mark (122nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fishburn's 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.86 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd. He has broken par 24.12% of the time (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32307.9307.8
    Greens in Regulation %471.59%81.60%
    Putts Per Round15329.8630.8
    Par Breakers8624.12%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.88%9.38%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • Fishburn has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times (38.9%).
    • With 384 points, Fishburn currently ranks 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366 (he finished 15th in that event).
    • Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.882 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6842.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.1590.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.3040.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0850.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3064.443

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-72-65-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-68-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2572-67-69-70-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1566-69-67-68-1831
    July 25-283M Open671-67-63-70-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.