Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Procore Championship
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Patrick Fishburn missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Fishburn is playing at the Procore Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Fishburn's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Fishburn has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fishburn is averaging 4.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.684 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn has a -0.159 mark (122nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fishburn's 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.86 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd. He has broken par 24.12% of the time (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|307.9
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|71.59%
|81.60%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.86
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.12%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.88%
|9.38%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times (38.9%).
- With 384 points, Fishburn currently ranks 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366 (he finished 15th in that event).
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991 (he finished 25th in that event).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.882 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.684
|2.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.159
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.304
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.085
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.306
|4.443
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Procore Championship.
