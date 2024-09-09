Norman Xiong betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Norman Xiong of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong enters play in Napa, California, USA, looking for better results Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- This is Xiong's first time competing at the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Xiong's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Xiong has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Xiong hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.
- He finished with a score of 1-over in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Norman Xiong has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong is averaging 1.433 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -1.445 Strokes Gained: Total.
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.5
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.87%
|41.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.30
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.50%
|19.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.57%
|18.18%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's best finishes
- Xiong has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut three times.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.445
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|79
|66-71-72-71
|E
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.