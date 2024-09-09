Norman Xiong betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five tournaments, Xiong has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Xiong hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.

He finished with a score of 1-over in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Norman Xiong has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Xiong is averaging 1.433 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.