Nico Echavarria betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 43rd.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria is averaging -1.240 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.