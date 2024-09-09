PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Nico Echavarria ended the weekend at 10-under, good for a 22nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over the last two times Echavarria has played the Procore Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In 2023, Echavarria missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Echavarria's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC74-71+1
    9/15/2022MC71-75+2

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging -1.240 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.052 this season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 129th, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.202.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR, while he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.23. He has broken par 28.23% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129294.1299.2
    Greens in Regulation %2868.73%56.79%
    Putts Per Round11829.2329.9
    Par Breakers628.23%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.22%13.58%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 60.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Currently, Echavarria has 367 points, ranking him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.195 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him 22nd in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.052-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.2020.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.0201.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.122-1.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.3570.407

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.