Nico Echavarria betting profile: Procore Championship
In his most recent tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Nico Echavarria ended the weekend at 10-under, good for a 22nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 trying for a higher finish.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over the last two times Echavarria has played the Procore Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2023, Echavarria missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Echavarria's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|9/15/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Echavarria's recent performances
- In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging -1.240 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.052 this season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 129th, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.202.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR, while he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.23. He has broken par 28.23% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|294.1
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|68.73%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.23
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.23%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.22%
|13.58%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 60.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Currently, Echavarria has 367 points, ranking him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.195 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him 22nd in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.052
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.202
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.020
|1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.122
|-1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.357
|0.407
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.