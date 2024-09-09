Nick Watney betting profile: Procore Championship
Nick Watney enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Watney's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 7-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In 2023, Watney failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Watney's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|9/15/2022
|70
|73-69-71-77
|+2
|9/16/2021
|30
|71-70-69-70
|-8
|9/10/2020
|46
|72-65-74-68
|-9
|9/26/2019
|10
|69-65-72-71
|-11
|10/4/2018
|MC
|70-74
|E
Watney's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Watney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Nick Watney has averaged 303.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Watney is averaging -2.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -6.967 in his past five tournaments.
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.1
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.50%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.06
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.96%
|23.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's best finishes
- Watney has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut one time.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.967
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|80
|68-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Procore Championship.
