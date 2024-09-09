PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Watney betting profile: Procore Championship

    Nick Watney enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Watney at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Watney's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 7-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In 2023, Watney failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Watney's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC75-70+1
    9/15/20227073-69-71-77+2
    9/16/20213071-70-69-70-8
    9/10/20204672-65-74-68-9
    9/26/20191069-65-72-71-11
    10/4/2018MC70-74E

    Watney's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Watney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Nick Watney has averaged 303.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Watney is averaging -2.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -6.967 in his past five tournaments.
    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-301.1303.2
    Greens in Regulation %-62.50%64.44%
    Putts Per Round-30.0631.0
    Par Breakers-20.83%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-23.96%23.33%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's best finishes

    • Watney has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut one time.

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.967

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8068-67-74-73-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.