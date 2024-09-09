Nick Taylor betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 51st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five starts.

Taylor has an average of -0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.