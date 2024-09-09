9H AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Procore Championship after he took sixth shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2022.
Latest odds for Taylor at the Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Procore Championship, Taylor has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- Taylor last participated in the Procore Championship in 2022, finishing sixth with a score of 11-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Taylor's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|6
|67-75-67-68
|-11
|9/16/2021
|64
|70-71-74-71
|-2
|9/26/2019
|10
|69-66-70-72
|-11
|10/4/2018
|53
|71-67-74-73
|-3
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Taylor hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 51st.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor has an average of -0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -1.855 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Taylor .
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.217 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 149th, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a 0.216 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|291.1
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|62.77%
|48.96%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.67
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.79%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|17.83%
|15.63%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 69.6%.
- Currently, Taylor has 969 points, ranking him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.038 mark, which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 64th in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.781 mark ranked in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.934). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.217
|-1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.216
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.063
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.046
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.108
|-1.855
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|8
|58-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.