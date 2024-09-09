PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Hardy betting profile: Procore Championship

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 38th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Procore Championship, Hardy has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • In 2023, Hardy failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Hardy's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC74-74+4
    9/15/20226771-70-71-77+1
    9/16/20213669-72-68-72-7

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 49th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hardy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -3.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.262 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 74th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.145. Additionally, he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.40%.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.89. He has broken par 23.59% of the time (103rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59303.0305.4
    Greens in Regulation %2069.40%76.85%
    Putts Per Round15729.8930.6
    Par Breakers10323.59%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance5914.10%12.65%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy has participated in 21 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hardy ranks 163rd in the FedExCup standings with 148 points.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.881. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2621.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1452.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.434-0.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.199-3.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.2260.059

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.