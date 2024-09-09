Nick Hardy betting profile: Procore Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 38th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his last competition.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Procore Championship, Hardy has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 52nd.
- In 2023, Hardy failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Hardy's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|9/15/2022
|67
|71-70-71-77
|+1
|9/16/2021
|36
|69-72-68-72
|-7
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hardy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -3.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.262 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 74th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.145. Additionally, he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.40%.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.89. He has broken par 23.59% of the time (103rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|303.0
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|69.40%
|76.85%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.89
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.59%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|14.10%
|12.65%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy has participated in 21 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Currently, Hardy ranks 163rd in the FedExCup standings with 148 points.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.881. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 37th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.262
|1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.145
|2.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.434
|-0.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.199
|-3.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.226
|0.059
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Procore Championship.
