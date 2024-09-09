Nick Hardy betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 49th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hardy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -3.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.