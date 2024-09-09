Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Procore Championship
Nicholas Lindheim looks to show better in the 2024 Procore Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2017 when he failed to make the cut.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Procore Championship, Lindheim has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 70th.
- Lindheim missed the cut (with a score of 10-over) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship in 2017.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Lindheim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lindheim has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Lindheim finished 31st in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim has an average of -1.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lindheim has an average of -1.337 in his past five tournaments.
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.3
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.90%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.04
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|13.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's best finishes
- Lindheim has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 8.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.337
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.