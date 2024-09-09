Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, Lindheim has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Lindheim finished 31st in his only finish over his last five events.

He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lindheim has an average of -1.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.