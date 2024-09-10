11H AGO
Neal Shipley betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Neal Shipley is a part of the field for the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at Silverado Resort (North Course).
Latest odds for Shipley at the Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- This is Shipley's first time competing at the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Shipley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Neal Shipley has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Shipley is averaging -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Shipley is averaging 3.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Shipley .
Shipley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|71-76-80-73
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-73-71-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-68-70-72
|-11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|67-65-66-70
|-20
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|73-66-69-69
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.