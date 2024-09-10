Neal Shipley betting profile: Procore Championship

Shipley has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Shipley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.

In terms of driving distance, Neal Shipley has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Shipley is averaging -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting.