Nate Lashley betting profile: Procore Championship

    In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Nate Lashley posted a 59th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Procore Championship aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the Procore Championship, Lashley has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • In 2023, Lashley finished 30th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Lashley's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20233071-67-75-68-7
    9/15/20225572-70-71-72-3
    9/16/20211667-70-70-70-11
    9/10/2020MC75-73+4
    9/26/2019MC71-72-1
    10/4/20181768-69-70-73-8

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Lashley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 288.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -0.290 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.190 (126th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.4 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.181. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.25%.
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 59th on TOUR this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 105th. He has broken par 25.12% of the time (53rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145291.4288.5
    Greens in Regulation %6167.25%70.49%
    Putts Per Round10529.0629.5
    Par Breakers5325.12%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.58%11.81%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Lashley ranks 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 393 points.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 38th in the field at 1.175.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 7.644 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.190-1.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1810.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.171-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1510.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.313-0.290

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.