Nate Lashley betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Nate Lashley posted a 59th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Procore Championship aiming for a better finish.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the Procore Championship, Lashley has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In 2023, Lashley finished 30th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Lashley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|9/15/2022
|55
|72-70-71-72
|-3
|9/16/2021
|16
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|9/10/2020
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|9/26/2019
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|10/4/2018
|17
|68-69-70-73
|-8
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 42nd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Lashley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 288.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -0.290 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.190 (126th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.4 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.181. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.25%.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 59th on TOUR this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 105th. He has broken par 25.12% of the time (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|291.4
|288.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|67.25%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.06
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.12%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.58%
|11.81%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Lashley ranks 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 393 points.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 38th in the field at 1.175.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 7.644 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.190
|-1.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.181
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.171
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.151
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.313
|-0.290
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.