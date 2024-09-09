Nate Lashley betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 38th in the field at 1.175.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 7.644 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909). That ranked sixth in the field.