Min Woo Lee betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Min Woo Lee posted a 22nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Procore Championship looking for a better finish.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- This is Lee's first time playing at the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 39th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- Min Woo Lee has averaged 316.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging -2.281 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -2.522 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.731, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (315.0 yards) ranks fifth, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 136th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.304. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.08%.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 97th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|315.0
|316.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|64.08%
|46.18%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.02
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.38%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|17.53%
|16.32%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Currently, Lee has 783 points, ranking him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee produced his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.223, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.731
|3.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.304
|-2.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.090
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.093
|-2.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.424
|-2.522
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|22
|76-65-68-68
|-7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.