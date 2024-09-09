PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Min Woo Lee posted a 22nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Procore Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Lee's first time playing at the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 39th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • Min Woo Lee has averaged 316.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging -2.281 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -2.522 in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.731, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (315.0 yards) ranks fifth, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 136th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.304. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.08%.
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 97th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5315.0316.9
    Greens in Regulation %13464.08%46.18%
    Putts Per Round9729.0229.3
    Par Breakers4625.38%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance15417.53%16.32%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Currently, Lee has 783 points, ranking him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee produced his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.223, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7313.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.304-2.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.090-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.093-2.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.424-2.522

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-68-66-69-17184
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7367-70-70-75+23
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-80+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2276-65-68-68-7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-68-70-66-6140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.