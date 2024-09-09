Min Woo Lee betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500.

Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee produced his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.223, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished second.