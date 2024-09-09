Mike Weir betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
At the RBC Canadian Open, Mike Weir struggled, missing the cut at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He is trying for a better outcome in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- This is Weir's first time competing at the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Weir's recent performances
- Weir has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Weir has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Mike Weir has averaged 279.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Weir is averaging 1.254 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Weir is averaging 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Weir's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|273.2
|279.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|51.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.83
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.59%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|17.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Weir's best finishes
- Weir participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time.
- Weir compiled 7 points last season, which ranked him 238th in the FedExCup standings.
Weir's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.600
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Weir's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Weir as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.