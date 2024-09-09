Mike Weir betting profile: Procore Championship

Weir has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Weir has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Mike Weir has averaged 279.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Weir is averaging 1.254 Strokes Gained: Putting.