Michael Kim betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Kim finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Kim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.