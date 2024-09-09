PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim betting profile: Procore Championship

    Michael Kim tries for better results in the 2024 Procore Championship having failed to make the cut at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course) in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Kim's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 7-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Kim last played at the Procore Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Kim's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/2022MC75-72+3
    9/16/2021MC72E
    9/10/2020MC76-70+2
    9/26/2019MC72-74+2
    10/4/20187372-68-73-77+2

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -0.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 this season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 68th, while his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 79th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.132, while he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.36%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR, while he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76. He has broken par 26.84% of the time (19th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68302.1309.4
    Greens in Regulation %3568.36%71.79%
    Putts Per Round6528.7628.8
    Par Breakers1926.84%23.50%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.22%13.25%

    Kim's best finishes

    • While Kim hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • With 325 points, Kim currently sits 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.410.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.634). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.348-0.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.132-0.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0380.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.0990.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.078-0.697

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.