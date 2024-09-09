9H AGO
Michael Kim betting profile: Procore Championship
Michael Kim tries for better results in the 2024 Procore Championship having failed to make the cut at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course) in 2022.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Kim's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 7-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Kim last played at the Procore Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Kim's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|9/16/2021
|MC
|72
|E
|9/10/2020
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|9/26/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|10/4/2018
|73
|72-68-73-77
|+2
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Kim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -0.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 this season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 68th, while his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 79th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.132, while he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.36%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR, while he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76. He has broken par 26.84% of the time (19th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|302.1
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|68.36%
|71.79%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.76
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|19
|26.84%
|23.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.22%
|13.25%
Kim's best finishes
- While Kim hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
- With 325 points, Kim currently sits 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.410.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.634). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.348
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.132
|-0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.038
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.099
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.078
|-0.697
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.