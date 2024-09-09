McClure Meissner betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Wyndham Championship, McClure Meissner concluded the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 aiming for better results.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- This is Meissner's first time playing at the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Meissner's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- McClure Meissner has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of 0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging 4.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.156 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 27th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.366, while he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.82%.
- On the greens, Meissner's 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 87th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 26.63% of the time (20th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|301.5
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|67.82%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|29.00
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|20
|26.63%
|28.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.46%
|10.49%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Meissner sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 475 points.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910. He finished 13th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.478), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.156
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.366
|2.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.195
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.033
|0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.750
|4.307
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Procore Championship.
