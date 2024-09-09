McClure Meissner betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771.

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910. He finished 13th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.478), which ranked 11th in the field.