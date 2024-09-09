PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

McClure Meissner betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Wyndham Championship, McClure Meissner concluded the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Meissner's first time playing at the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
    • McClure Meissner has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner is averaging 4.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Meissner .

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.156 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 27th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.366, while he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.82%.
    • On the greens, Meissner's 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 87th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 26.63% of the time (20th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73301.5303.8
    Greens in Regulation %4767.82%71.60%
    Putts Per Round8929.0028.8
    Par Breakers2026.63%28.09%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.46%10.49%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Meissner hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Currently, Meissner sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 475 points.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771.
    • Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910. He finished 13th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.478), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1561.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3662.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.1950.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0330.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7504.307

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge571-70-66-68-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5767-73-68-72E5
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2067-68-66-66-1743
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1669-66-68-68-1729
    July 25-283M Open5971-69-67-74-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1265-70-67-67-1153

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.