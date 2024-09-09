Max Homa betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Max Homa will compete Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship. In his last tournament he finished 33rd in the BMW Championship, shooting 1-over at Castle Pines Golf Club.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Homa has played the Procore Championship six times of late, with two wins. His average score has been 10-under, and his average finish has been 26th.
- Homa last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 13-under.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Homa's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|9/15/2022
|1
|65-67-72-68
|-16
|9/16/2021
|1
|67-72-65-65
|-19
|9/26/2019
|62
|70-70-76-72
|E
|10/4/2018
|60
|72-68-73-73
|-2
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Homa has an average finish of 55th.
- Homa has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging -1.973 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Homa is averaging -7.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.447 ranks 154th on TOUR this season, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.183. Additionally, he ranks 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.39%.
- On the greens, Homa's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, and his 28.64 putts-per-round average ranks 49th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|300.3
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|63.39%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.64
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|157
|20.62%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.70%
|14.17%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa has participated in 20 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times (85%).
- Currently, Homa sits 35th in the FedExCup standings with 1194 points.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the BMW Championship, where his 6.404 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.447
|-5.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.183
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.254
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.080
|-1.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.090
|-7.343
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|16
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|70
|69-78-74-70
|+11
|12
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-75-73-67
|+1
|82
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.