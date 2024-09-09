Max Homa betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081 (he finished 14th in that event).

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the BMW Championship, where his 6.404 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).