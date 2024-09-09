PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Max Homa will compete Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship. In his last tournament he finished 33rd in the BMW Championship, shooting 1-over at Castle Pines Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Homa has played the Procore Championship six times of late, with two wins. His average score has been 10-under, and his average finish has been 26th.
    • Homa last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Homa's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023770-66-70-69-13
    9/15/2022165-67-72-68-16
    9/16/2021167-72-65-65-19
    9/26/20196270-70-76-72E
    10/4/20186072-68-73-73-2

    Homa's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Homa has an average finish of 55th.
    • Homa has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Homa is averaging -1.973 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Homa is averaging -7.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.447 ranks 154th on TOUR this season, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.183. Additionally, he ranks 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.39%.
    • On the greens, Homa's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, and his 28.64 putts-per-round average ranks 49th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83300.3300.7
    Greens in Regulation %14663.39%62.22%
    Putts Per Round4928.6428.9
    Par Breakers15720.62%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.70%14.17%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa has participated in 20 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times (85%).
    • Currently, Homa sits 35th in the FedExCup standings with 1194 points.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the BMW Championship, where his 6.404 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.447-5.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.183-0.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2540.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.080-1.973
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.090-7.343

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6170-71-70-66-38
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7067-70-73-69-13
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-72-70-74+816
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship7069-78-74-70+1112
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-75-73-67+182

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.