Matti Schmid betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Matti Schmid enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 64th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his last competition.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Schmid's average finish has been 59th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Schmid last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Schmid's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|9/15/2022
|59
|67-71-75-73
|-2
Schmid's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Schmid has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 0.714 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.131 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 118th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.137, while he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.96%.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 136th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|305.7
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|67.96%
|55.86%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.41
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.39%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|15.38%
|9.57%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 45.5%.
- With 283 points, Schmid currently ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.186 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 4.124 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.131
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.137
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.247
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.075
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.178
|0.714
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.