Matti Schmid betting profile: Procore Championship

    Matti Schmid enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 64th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Schmid's average finish has been 59th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Schmid last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Schmid's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC73-70-1
    9/15/20225967-71-75-73-2

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Schmid has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 0.714 in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.131 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 118th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.137, while he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.96%.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 136th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42305.7309.3
    Greens in Regulation %4367.96%55.86%
    Putts Per Round13629.4129.8
    Par Breakers2626.39%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance11015.38%9.57%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 45.5%.
    • With 283 points, Schmid currently ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.186 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 4.124 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1310.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.1370.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.2470.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0750.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.1780.714

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.