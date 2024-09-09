Matti Schmid betting profile: Procore Championship

Over his last five appearances, Schmid has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Matti Schmid has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Schmid has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.