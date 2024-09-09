Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Procore Championship

NeSmith has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

NeSmith has an average of 1.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.