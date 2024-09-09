PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Procore Championship

    Matthew NeSmith had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Procore Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • NeSmith's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 4-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In 2023, NeSmith failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    NeSmith's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC72-72E
    9/15/2022MC74-72+2
    9/16/20215173-68-74-69-4
    9/10/2020MC72-71-1
    9/26/2019MC66-77-1

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has an average of 1.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, NeSmith has an average of 3.091 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 ranks 90th on TOUR this season, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 110th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.051. Additionally, he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.54%.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his 29.88 putts-per-round average ranks 155th. He has broken par 21.53% of the time (146th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110297.4307.4
    Greens in Regulation %1669.54%76.74%
    Putts Per Round15529.8829.8
    Par Breakers14621.53%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance6214.19%8.68%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
    • NeSmith, who has 293 points, currently ranks 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 4.042 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.177, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0360.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0512.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.156-0.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0711.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.2413.091

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-71-71-52
    July 11-14ISCO Championship267-67-68-64-25104
    July 25-283M Open968-64-70-70-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.