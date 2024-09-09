Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Matthew NeSmith had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Procore Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- NeSmith's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 4-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In 2023, NeSmith failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
NeSmith's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|72-72
|E
|9/15/2022
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|9/16/2021
|51
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|9/10/2020
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|9/26/2019
|MC
|66-77
|-1
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has an average of 1.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, NeSmith has an average of 3.091 in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 ranks 90th on TOUR this season, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 110th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.051. Additionally, he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.54%.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his 29.88 putts-per-round average ranks 155th. He has broken par 21.53% of the time (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|297.4
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|69.54%
|76.74%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.88
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|146
|21.53%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|14.19%
|8.68%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
- NeSmith, who has 293 points, currently ranks 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 4.042 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.177, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.036
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.051
|2.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.156
|-0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.071
|1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.241
|3.091
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|68-64-70-70
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.