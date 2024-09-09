9H AGO
Matt Kuchar betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Matt Kuchar looks for better results in the 2024 Procore Championship after he placed seventh shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Kuchar at the Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Kuchar's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Kuchar last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Kuchar's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|9/15/2022
|12
|68-68-70-73
|-9
|9/16/2021
|36
|70-66-72-73
|-7
Kuchar's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 1.821 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 4.862 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Kuchar .
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235, which ranks 133rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.1 yards) ranks 157th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 141st on TOUR with a mark of -0.345.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|287.1
|288.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|63.10%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.62
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.55%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.36%
|10.19%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has participated in 20 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Kuchar, who has 382 points, currently sits 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar put up his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.091.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.235
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.345
|2.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.220
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.481
|1.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.122
|4.862
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.