Matt Kuchar betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Kuchar put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that event, he missed the cut.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar put up his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.091.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that event).