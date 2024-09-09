PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Procore Championship

    Matt Kuchar looks for better results in the 2024 Procore Championship after he placed seventh shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Kuchar's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Kuchar last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Kuchar's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023770-67-65-73-13
    9/15/20221268-68-70-73-9
    9/16/20213670-66-72-73-7

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 1.821 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 4.862 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235, which ranks 133rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.1 yards) ranks 157th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 141st on TOUR with a mark of -0.345.
    • On the greens, Kuchar's 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157287.1288.5
    Greens in Regulation %14963.10%75.31%
    Putts Per Round4428.6229.8
    Par Breakers15920.55%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance7114.36%10.19%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar has participated in 20 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Kuchar, who has 382 points, currently sits 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar put up his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.091.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.235-0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.3452.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2200.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4811.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1224.862

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M Open368-67-63-71-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-64-70-71-1153

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.