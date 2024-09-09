Martin Trainer betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Trainer finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Trainer has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting.