Martin Trainer betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Martin Trainer shot 7-under and finished 30th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Trainer's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 5-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Trainer finished 30th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Trainer's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|9/16/2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|9/10/2020
|MC
|71-73
|E
|9/26/2019
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|10/4/2018
|60
|75-66-71-74
|-2
Trainer's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Trainer finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Trainer has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Trainer has an average of -0.618 in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.9
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.96%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.86
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.60%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.74%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.618
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-148
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|65-76
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-64-69-72
|-5
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.