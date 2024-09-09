PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Trainer betting profile: Procore Championship

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Martin Trainer shot 7-under and finished 30th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Trainer's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 5-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Trainer finished 30th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Trainer's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20233071-66-68-76-7
    9/16/2021MC70-72-2
    9/10/2020MC71-73E
    9/26/2019MC72-71-1
    10/4/20186075-66-71-74-2

    Trainer's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Trainer finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Trainer has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Trainer has an average of -0.618 in his past five tournaments.
    Trainer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.9302.1
    Greens in Regulation %-62.96%63.89%
    Putts Per Round-28.8628.4
    Par Breakers-21.60%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.74%14.81%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's best finishes

    • Trainer has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.618

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-148163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6171-69-73-69-23
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-77+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-71+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC65-76-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4570-64-69-72-510

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Procore Championship.

