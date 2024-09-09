PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird betting profile: Procore Championship

    Martin Laird looks for better results in the 2024 Procore Championship after he placed 19th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship, Laird has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Laird finished 19th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Laird's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20231970-69-72-68-9
    9/15/2022MC71-73E
    9/10/2020MC68-75-1
    9/26/2019MC73-73+2
    10/4/20184667-70-71-76-4

    Laird's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Laird has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Martin Laird has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird is averaging 0.238 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird is averaging -4.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.410 this season, which ranks 150th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.5 yards) ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 154th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.469. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.13%.
    • On the greens, Laird's 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 44th on TOUR this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 97th. He has broken par 22.34% of the time (133rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152289.5293.8
    Greens in Regulation %6467.13%66.11%
    Putts Per Round9729.0229.9
    Par Breakers13322.34%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance2913.19%13.33%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Laird has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times (44.4%).
    • Currently, Laird has 196 points, ranking him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.951 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.889 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.607 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.943, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
    • Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.410-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.469-3.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.290-0.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2430.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.346-4.053

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-77+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.