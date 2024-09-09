9H AGO
Martin Laird betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Martin Laird looks for better results in the 2024 Procore Championship after he placed 19th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Laird at the Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship, Laird has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 9-under.
- Laird finished 19th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Laird's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|9/15/2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
|9/10/2020
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|9/26/2019
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|10/4/2018
|46
|67-70-71-76
|-4
Laird's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Laird has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Martin Laird has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging 0.238 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging -4.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Laird .
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.410 this season, which ranks 150th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.5 yards) ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 154th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.469. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.13%.
- On the greens, Laird's 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 44th on TOUR this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 97th. He has broken par 22.34% of the time (133rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|289.5
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|67.13%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.02
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.34%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|13.19%
|13.33%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times (44.4%).
- Currently, Laird has 196 points, ranking him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.951 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.889 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.607 (he finished ninth in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.943, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
- Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.410
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.469
|-3.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.290
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.243
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.346
|-4.053
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.