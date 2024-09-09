Martin Laird betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.951 (he missed the cut in that event).

Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.889 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.607 (he finished ninth in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.943, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.