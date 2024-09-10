Mark Hubbard betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Hubbard has an average finish of 48th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Hubbard has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five starts.

Hubbard has an average of -1.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.