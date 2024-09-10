Mark Hubbard betting profile: Procore Championship
Mark Hubbard will compete Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 61st in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting 2-over at TPC Southwind.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Procore Championship, Hubbard has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- In 2023, Hubbard finished 17th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Hubbard's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|9/15/2022
|21
|70-70-67-73
|-8
|9/16/2021
|16
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|9/10/2020
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|9/26/2019
|13
|71-71-67-69
|-10
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hubbard has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Hubbard has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hubbard has an average of -1.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of -0.934 in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 this season, which ranks 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard owns a 0.217 mark (59th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 58th. He has broken par 24.30% of the time (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.8
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|66.44%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.73
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.30%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.30%
|12.15%
Hubbard's best finishes
- While Hubbard hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
- With 737 points, Hubbard currently sits 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 8.379 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.006
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.217
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.070
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.048
|-1.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.341
|-0.934
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Procore Championship.
