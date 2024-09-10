PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Procore Championship

    Mark Hubbard will compete Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 61st in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting 2-over at TPC Southwind.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Procore Championship, Hubbard has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • In 2023, Hubbard finished 17th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20231766-72-70-70-10
    9/15/20222170-70-67-73-8
    9/16/20211670-68-71-68-11
    9/10/2020MC68-73-3
    9/26/20191371-71-67-69-10

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hubbard has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Hubbard has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hubbard has an average of -1.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of -0.934 in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 this season, which ranks 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard owns a 0.217 mark (59th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 58th. He has broken par 24.30% of the time (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.8295.7
    Greens in Regulation %7966.44%71.18%
    Putts Per Round5828.7330.1
    Par Breakers8224.30%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.30%12.15%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • While Hubbard hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
    • With 737 points, Hubbard currently sits 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 8.379 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0060.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2170.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0700.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.048-1.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.341-0.934

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.