Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.306 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that event.