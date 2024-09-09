Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 after a 58th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his most recent competition.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Procore Championship, Hughes has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 8-under.
- Hughes finished 52nd (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Hughes' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|9/15/2022
|25
|70-71-68-72
|-7
|9/26/2019
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|10/4/2018
|33
|66-71-74-71
|-6
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hughes is averaging 4.165 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 2.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.310 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.9 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes has a -0.375 mark (143rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fourth on TOUR, while he ranks third with a putts-per-round average of 27.77. He has broken par 21.87% of the time (141st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|297.9
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|61.32%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.77
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|141
|21.87%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|13.29%
|13.89%
Hughes' best finishes
- While Hughes has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- With 1026 points, Hughes currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.306 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.310
|-3.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.375
|-1.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.447
|3.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.665
|4.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.427
|2.359
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.