Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Procore Championship

    Mackenzie Hughes hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 after a 58th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Procore Championship, Hughes has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Hughes finished 52nd (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Hughes' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20235272-67-74-70-5
    9/15/20222570-71-68-72-7
    9/26/2019MC74-74+4
    10/4/20183366-71-74-71-6

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hughes is averaging 4.165 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 2.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.310 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.9 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes has a -0.375 mark (143rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fourth on TOUR, while he ranks third with a putts-per-round average of 27.77. He has broken par 21.87% of the time (141st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105297.9301.0
    Greens in Regulation %16361.32%61.94%
    Putts Per Round327.7727.8
    Par Breakers14121.87%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3113.29%13.89%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • While Hughes has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • With 1026 points, Hughes currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.306 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.310-3.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.375-1.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4473.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6654.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4272.359

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Procore Championship.

