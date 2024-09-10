Luke Clanton betting profile: Procore Championship

Clanton has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Clanton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including three finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -16 those four times he's made the cut.

Luke Clanton has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Clanton is averaging 1.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.