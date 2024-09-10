11H AGO
Luke Clanton betting profile: Procore Championship
Luke Clanton is a part of the field for the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- This is Clanton's first time competing at the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Clanton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including three finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -16 those four times he's made the cut.
- Luke Clanton has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clanton is averaging 1.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Clanton is averaging 6.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-65-72
|-14
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|63-67-67-63
|-24
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|70-65-69-71
|-13
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|68-67-62-69
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Procore Championship.
