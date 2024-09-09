9H AGO
Lucas Glover betting profile: Procore Championship
Lucas Glover looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Procore Championship after he took 66th shooting even-par in this tournament in 2022.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Procore Championship, Glover has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 45th.
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he finished 66th after posting a score of even-par.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Glover's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|66
|74-68-75-71
|E
|9/10/2020
|65
|69-67-74-73
|-5
|9/26/2019
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|10/4/2018
|17
|69-70-69-72
|-8
Glover's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Glover has an average finish of 34th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -1.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging -0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.026 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.5 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 12th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.507. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.26%.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 146th on TOUR this season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranks 93rd. He has broken par 21.01% of the time (152nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|287.5
|286.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|66.26%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|29.01
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.01%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.65%
|15.87%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover has played 21 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- As of now, Glover has compiled 596 points, which ranks him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 0.965 mark ranked in the field.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578. He finished 25th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that event, he finished 11th.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked second in the field.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.026
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.507
|1.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.162
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.407
|-1.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.235
|-0.823
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.