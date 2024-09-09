PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lucas Glover looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Procore Championship after he took 66th shooting even-par in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Procore Championship, Glover has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 45th.
    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he finished 66th after posting a score of even-par.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Glover's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/20226674-68-75-71E
    9/10/20206569-67-74-73-5
    9/26/2019MC77-71+4
    10/4/20181769-70-69-72-8

    Glover's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Glover has an average finish of 34th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of -1.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging -0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.026 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.5 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 12th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.507. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.26%.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 146th on TOUR this season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranks 93rd. He has broken par 21.01% of the time (152nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156287.5286.7
    Greens in Regulation %8466.26%71.03%
    Putts Per Round9329.0129.9
    Par Breakers15221.01%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.65%15.87%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover has played 21 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • As of now, Glover has compiled 596 points, which ranks him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 0.965 mark ranked in the field.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578. He finished 25th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked second in the field.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.026-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5071.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.162-0.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.407-1.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.235-0.823

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational657-69-68E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.