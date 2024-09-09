Lucas Glover betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 0.965 mark ranked in the field.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578. He finished 25th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that event, he finished 11th.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked second in the field.