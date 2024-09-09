Lanto Griffin betting profile: Procore Championship
In his last competition at the 3M Open, Lanto Griffin ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a 44th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 aiming for a higher finish.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Griffin's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Griffin's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|74-70
|E
|9/16/2021
|66
|73-68-71-75
|-1
|9/26/2019
|17
|69-73-67-70
|-9
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- Lanto Griffin has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 1.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.195 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a 0.105 average that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his 29.96 putts-per-round average ranks 159th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|304.9
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.18%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.96
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.00%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.63%
|10.76%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Griffin, who has 117 points, currently ranks 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.763 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.865, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.195
|0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.105
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.280
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.129
|1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.109
|1.562
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.