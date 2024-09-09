Lanto Griffin betting profile: Procore Championship

Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.

Lanto Griffin has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Griffin has an average of 1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.