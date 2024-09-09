Kevin Tway betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Tway enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 52nd-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Tway has entered the Procore Championship eight times of late, with one win. His average score has been 9-under, and his average finish has been 36th.
- In Tway's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Tway's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|9/15/2022
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|9/16/2021
|30
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|9/10/2020
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|9/26/2019
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|10/4/2018
|1
|68-67-68-71
|-25
Tway's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Tway has an average finish of 49th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Tway has an average finishing position of 49th in his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Kevin Tway has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tway is averaging 0.097 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.2
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.31%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.61%
|16.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's best finishes
- Tway has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times (69.2%).
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.731
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-68-72
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|69-65-70-72
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.