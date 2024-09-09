PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Tway betting profile: Procore Championship

    Kevin Tway enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 52nd-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Tway at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Tway has entered the Procore Championship eight times of late, with one win. His average score has been 9-under, and his average finish has been 36th.
    • In Tway's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Tway's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC73-73+2
    9/15/2022MC74-72+2
    9/16/20213070-69-69-72-8
    9/10/2020MC70-72-2
    9/26/2019MC71-72-1
    10/4/2018168-67-68-71-25

    Tway's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tway has an average finish of 49th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Tway has an average finishing position of 49th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Kevin Tway has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway is averaging 0.097 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-307.2306.6
    Greens in Regulation %-69.31%72.22%
    Putts Per Round-29.2530.2
    Par Breakers-22.22%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.61%16.27%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's best finishes

    • Tway has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times (69.2%).

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.731

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-71-74-72+617
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-66-69-75-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6870-67-75-73+53
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-68-72-126
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5269-65-70-72-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.