Kevin Streelman betting profile: Procore Championship

    Kevin Streelman finished 56th in the Procore Championship in 2023, shooting a 4-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at Silverado Resort (North Course) .

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Streelman's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 8-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished 56th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Streelman's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20235667-73-70-74-4
    9/15/20225968-71-72-75-2
    9/10/2020372-66-65-67-18
    9/26/2019MC71-75+2
    10/4/20182568-68-72-73-7

    Streelman's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Streelman has an average finish of 56th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Streelman has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Streelman is averaging -1.802 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.022, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 121st, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 109th on TOUR with a mark of -0.050.
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121294.9297.2
    Greens in Regulation %7966.44%69.79%
    Putts Per Round13229.3529.6
    Par Breakers11323.13%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance13516.21%13.89%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times (50%).
    • Currently, Streelman has 94 points, ranking him 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.985 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 64th in that event.
    • Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.306.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.850), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0220.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.050-1.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.060-0.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.339-0.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.471-1.802

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-69-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    July 25-283M Open6466-72-72-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.