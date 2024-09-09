Kevin Streelman betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.985 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 64th in that event.

Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272 (he finished 26th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.306.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.850), which ranked 16th in the field.