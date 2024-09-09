Kevin Kisner betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 49th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 285.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 2.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.