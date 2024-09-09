PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship. He took 62nd at the par-72 Silverado Resort (North Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Kisner finished 62nd (with a score of 3-under) in his lone appearance at the Procore Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Kisner's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20236269-72-76-68-3

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 49th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 285.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 2.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -1.249 in his past five tournaments.
    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-285.2285.9
    Greens in Regulation %-61.64%66.27%
    Putts Per Round-29.1729.3
    Par Breakers-20.63%25.79%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.25%15.87%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner, who has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut five times (27.8%).

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.249

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6470-66-77-69-62
    July 25-283M Open3369-71-69-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Procore Championship.

