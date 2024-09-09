Kevin Kisner betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship. He took 62nd at the par-72 Silverado Resort (North Course) in 2023.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Kisner finished 62nd (with a score of 3-under) in his lone appearance at the Procore Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Kisner's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 49th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 285.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 2.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -1.249 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.2
|285.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.64%
|66.27%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.63%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.25%
|15.87%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner, who has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut five times (27.8%).
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.249
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Procore Championship.
