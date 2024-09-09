Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Kevin Dougherty missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Dougherty has played the Procore Championship once recently, in 2017. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dougherty finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Dougherty has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Kevin Dougherty has averaged 324.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging -1.054 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging -1.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.861 this season (second on TOUR). His average driving distance (316.8 yards) ranks fourth, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty sports a -0.426 average that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dougherty's -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.86 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd. He has broken par 23.11% of the time (114th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|316.8
|324.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.69%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.86
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.11%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|15.03%
|12.96%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty has participated in 18 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Currently, Dougherty has 72 points, ranking him 187th in the FedExCup standings.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.507.
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.475 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.861
|1.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.426
|-2.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.422
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.252
|-1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.238
|-1.992
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|65-71-72-66
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.