Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.507.

Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437. He finished 38th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.475 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).