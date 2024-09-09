PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Kevin Dougherty missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Dougherty at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Dougherty has played the Procore Championship once recently, in 2017. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Dougherty's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dougherty finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Dougherty has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Kevin Dougherty has averaged 324.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dougherty is averaging -1.054 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dougherty is averaging -1.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dougherty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.861 this season (second on TOUR). His average driving distance (316.8 yards) ranks fourth, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty sports a -0.426 average that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dougherty's -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.86 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd. He has broken par 23.11% of the time (114th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4316.8324.4
    Greens in Regulation %2968.69%72.22%
    Putts Per Round15329.8630.6
    Par Breakers11423.11%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance9815.03%12.96%

    Dougherty's best finishes

    • Dougherty has participated in 18 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • Currently, Dougherty has 72 points, ranking him 187th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.507.
    • Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.475 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).
    • Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.

    Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8611.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.426-2.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.4220.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.252-1.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.238-1.992

    Dougherty's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-71-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5072-68-76-70-27
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3872-64-71-70-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-70-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-69-69-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-68-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4665-71-72-66-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.