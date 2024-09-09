Kevin Chappell betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 51st.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.

Chappell is averaging 1.475 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.