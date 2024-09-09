PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Kevin Chappell betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Chappell enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 67th-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Chappell at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Chappell's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In Chappell's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Chappell's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC74-74+4
    9/15/2022MC72-73+1
    9/16/2021MC78-72+6
    9/10/20205669-70-73-69-7
    9/26/20194072-70-71-69-6

    Chappell's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Chappell is averaging 1.475 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -0.664 in his past five tournaments.
    Chappell's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.8301.5
    Greens in Regulation %-65.20%70.49%
    Putts Per Round-29.0330.2
    Par Breakers-23.10%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.35%13.54%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's best finishes

    • Chappell has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times (53.8%).

    Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.664

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-78+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3369-73-74-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-72-63-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-78+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6164-73-72-67-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2568-67-65-73-1520
    July 25-283M Open6768-70-69-76-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.