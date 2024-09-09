Kevin Chappell betting profile: Procore Championship
Kevin Chappell enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 67th-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Chappell's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In Chappell's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Chappell's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|9/15/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|9/16/2021
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|9/10/2020
|56
|69-70-73-69
|-7
|9/26/2019
|40
|72-70-71-69
|-6
Chappell's recent performances
- In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Chappell is averaging 1.475 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -0.664 in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.8
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.20%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.03
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.10%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.35%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's best finishes
- Chappell has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times (53.8%).
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.664
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-72-63
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|64-73-72-67
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-70-69-76
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.