Kelly Kraft betting profile: Procore Championship

    Kelly Kraft enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 33rd-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kraft at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Kraft's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 2-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Kraft last participated in the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 25th with a score of 8-under.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Kraft's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20232566-69-72-73-8
    9/15/2022MC75-71+2
    9/16/2021MC71-73E
    9/10/2020MC74-73+3
    10/4/2018MC74-68-2

    Kraft's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kraft has an average finish of 38th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 1.588 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging -0.623 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kraft's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-285.7284.7
    Greens in Regulation %-70.71%69.84%
    Putts Per Round-29.1429.4
    Par Breakers-28.54%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.88%12.70%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's best finishes

    • Kraft, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times (44.4%).

    Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.623

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2566-69-72-73-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-70-69-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2368-71-65-66-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7170-68-71-71-8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5365-68-72-69-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65-16--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-75-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1364-66-68-69-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-69-69-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M Open3368-70-68-70-822

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.