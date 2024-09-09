Kelly Kraft betting profile: Procore Championship
Kelly Kraft enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 33rd-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Kraft's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 2-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Kraft last participated in the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 25th with a score of 8-under.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Kraft's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|25
|66-69-72-73
|-8
|9/15/2022
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|9/16/2021
|MC
|71-73
|E
|9/10/2020
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|10/4/2018
|MC
|74-68
|-2
Kraft's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kraft has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 1.588 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging -0.623 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.7
|284.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.71%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.14
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.54%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.88%
|12.70%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times (44.4%).
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.623
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|66-69-72-73
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Procore Championship.
