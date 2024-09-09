Kelly Kraft betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Kraft has an average finish of 38th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 1.588 Strokes Gained: Putting.