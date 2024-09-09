9H AGO
Keith Mitchell betting profile: Procore Championship
Keith Mitchell enters play in the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15 after a 12th-place finish at the Wyndham Championship.
Latest odds for Mitchell at the Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Mitchell missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2017.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Mitchell's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging -1.849 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 3.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.713 this season, which ranks sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.9 yards) ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks sixth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.690, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.68%.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, while he averages 29.43 putts per round (137th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|310.9
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.68%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.43
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|2
|28.97%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|13.59%
|12.85%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 76.2%.
- Currently, Mitchell has 599 points, ranking him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.181 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Mitchell recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.314, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.713
|1.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.690
|3.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.037
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.389
|-1.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.978
|3.218
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.