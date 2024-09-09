Keith Mitchell betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.181 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331 (he finished 30th in that tournament).

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Mitchell recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.314, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).