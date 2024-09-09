K.H. Lee betting profile: Procore Championship
K.H. Lee enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 41st-place finish in the Wyndham Championship his last time in competition.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, Lee has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Lee last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of 11-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|9/10/2020
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|9/26/2019
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|10/4/2018
|MC
|76-69
|+1
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee has an average of 1.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 1.081 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 (85th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee has a -0.295 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 76th. He has broken par 24.95% of the time (62nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|301.0
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|64.85%
|73.50%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.91
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|62
|24.95%
|23.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.55%
|14.53%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Lee, who has 411 points, currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345.
- Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.017 mark ranked in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.941), which ranked third in the field.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.057
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.295
|-0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.134
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.249
|1.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.144
|1.081
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.