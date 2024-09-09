PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    K.H. Lee enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 41st-place finish in the Wyndham Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, Lee has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Lee last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of 11-under.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Lee's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20231470-67-69-71-11
    9/10/2020MC74-69-1
    9/26/2019MC75-74+5
    10/4/2018MC76-69+1

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee has an average of 1.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 1.081 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 (85th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee has a -0.295 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 76th. He has broken par 24.95% of the time (62nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74301.0305.0
    Greens in Regulation %11864.85%73.50%
    Putts Per Round7628.9130.2
    Par Breakers6224.95%23.93%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.55%14.53%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Lee, who has 411 points, currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345.
    • Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.017 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.941), which ranked third in the field.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0570.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.295-0.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1340.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2491.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1441.081

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.