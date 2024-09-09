9H AGO
Justin Suh betting profile: Procore Championship
Justin Suh seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship. He placed 30th at the par-72 Silverado Resort (North Course) in 2023.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Procore Championship, Suh has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Suh finished 30th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Suh's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|9/15/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|9/16/2021
|58
|70-71-68-76
|-3
Suh's recent performances
- Suh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 3.201 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Suh is averaging 0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.720. Additionally, he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.17%.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks first this season, while he averages 29.08 putts per round (108th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|300.0
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|65.17%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.08
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.47%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.88%
|12.15%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh, who has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Suh ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 149 points.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.828 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh delivered his best effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.540. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.139
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.720
|-1.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.366
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.742
|3.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.484
|0.522
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-66-71-74
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Procore Championship.
