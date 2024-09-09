PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Suh betting profile: Procore Championship

    Justin Suh seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship. He placed 30th at the par-72 Silverado Resort (North Course) in 2023.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Procore Championship, Suh has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Suh finished 30th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Suh's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20233071-69-70-71-7
    9/15/2022MC73-74+3
    9/16/20215870-71-68-76-3

    Suh's recent performances

    • Suh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 3.201 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Suh is averaging 0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.720. Additionally, he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.17%.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks first this season, while he averages 29.08 putts per round (108th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86300.0299.0
    Greens in Regulation %11165.17%70.14%
    Putts Per Round10829.0829.0
    Par Breakers7724.47%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance14816.88%12.15%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh, who has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Suh ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 149 points.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.828 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh delivered his best effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.540. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.139-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.720-1.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.366-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.7423.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.4840.522

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7368-69-71-70-63
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-68-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-66-71-74-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.