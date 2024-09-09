Justin Suh betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.828 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh delivered his best effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.540. In that tournament, he finished 19th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.