Justin Lower betting profile: Procore Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower looks to improve upon his 45th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Procore Championship, Lower has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2023, Lower finished 45th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Lower's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|9/15/2022
|4
|63-71-69-73
|-12
|9/16/2021
|MC
|69-79
|+4
Lower's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 46th.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Lower has an average of 2.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of 1.339 in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season (128th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 121st, while his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 62nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.196, while he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.86%.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 112th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|294.9
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|68.86%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.11
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.73%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|14.71%
|12.50%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Lower, who has 461 points, currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 2.721 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.966). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.197
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.196
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.089
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.291
|2.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.201
|1.339
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.