9H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower looks to improve upon his 45th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Procore Championship, Lower has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2023, Lower finished 45th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Lower's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20234567-69-71-75-6
    9/15/2022463-71-69-73-12
    9/16/2021MC69-79+4

    Lower's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 46th.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lower has an average of 2.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of 1.339 in his past five tournaments.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season (128th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 121st, while his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 62nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.196, while he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.86%.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 112th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121294.9289.4
    Greens in Regulation %2668.86%72.50%
    Putts Per Round11229.1129.4
    Par Breakers6924.73%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance8914.71%12.50%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Lower, who has 461 points, currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 2.721 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.966). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.197-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.196-1.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.0890.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2912.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2011.339

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.