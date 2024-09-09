PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Josh Teater betting profile: Procore Championship

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Josh Teater of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Josh Teater enters play in Napa, California, USA, seeking better results Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Teater at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Procore Championship, Teater has an average finish of 78th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • Teater missed the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship in 2020.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Teater's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/10/2020MC71-69-4
    10/4/20187871-70-74-1

    Teater's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Teater has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Josh Teater has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -2.332 in his past five tournaments.
    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.3303.0
    Greens in Regulation %-66.20%72.78%
    Putts Per Round-29.6429.9
    Par Breakers-20.68%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.52%18.33%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's best finishes

    • Teater has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 11.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.332

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-71-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-70-72-63
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-70-75+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-72+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-68-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-65E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.