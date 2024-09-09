Josh Teater betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Josh Teater of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Josh Teater enters play in Napa, California, USA, seeking better results Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Procore Championship, Teater has an average finish of 78th, and an average score of 1-under.
- Teater missed the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship in 2020.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Teater's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/10/2020
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|10/4/2018
|78
|71-70-74
|-1
Teater's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Teater has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Josh Teater has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -2.332 in his past five tournaments.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.3
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.20%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.64
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.68%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|18.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's best finishes
- Teater has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 11.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.332
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-65
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Procore Championship.
