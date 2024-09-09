PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    After he placed 12th in this tournament in 2022, Joseph Bramlett has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Procore Championship in Napa, California, USA, Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he finished 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Bramlett's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/20221268-71-70-70-9
    9/16/20214270-70-71-71-6
    9/10/2020MC75-72+3

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bramlett has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has an average of -2.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of -1.034 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290 this season, which ranks 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.012. Additionally, he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.10%.
    • On the greens, Bramlett's -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 29.52 putts-per-round average ranks 142nd. He has broken par 22.80% of the time (121st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22309.1309.9
    Greens in Regulation %4168.10%73.15%
    Putts Per Round14229.5230.7
    Par Breakers12122.80%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.98%14.81%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times (50%).
    • As of now, Bramlett has collected 187 points, which ranks him 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 3.972 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020. He finished 17th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2901.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0120.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.157-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.204-2.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.230-1.034

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.