Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Bramlett has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Bramlett has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Joseph Bramlett has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bramlett has an average of -2.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.