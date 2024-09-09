Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
After he placed 12th in this tournament in 2022, Joseph Bramlett has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Procore Championship in Napa, California, USA, Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he finished 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Bramlett's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|12
|68-71-70-70
|-9
|9/16/2021
|42
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|9/10/2020
|MC
|75-72
|+3
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bramlett has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Bramlett has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of -2.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of -1.034 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290 this season, which ranks 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.012. Additionally, he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.10%.
- On the greens, Bramlett's -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 29.52 putts-per-round average ranks 142nd. He has broken par 22.80% of the time (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|309.1
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|68.10%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.52
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|121
|22.80%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.98%
|14.81%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times (50%).
- As of now, Bramlett has collected 187 points, which ranks him 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 3.972 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020. He finished 17th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 14th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.290
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.012
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.157
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.204
|-2.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.230
|-1.034
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Procore Championship.
