Joel Dahmen betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.094 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.792.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that tournament).