Joel Dahmen betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen will play Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship. In his last tournament he placed 64th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting even-par at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Procore Championship, Dahmen has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Dahmen missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Dahmen's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|69-75
|E
|9/15/2022
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|9/10/2020
|52
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|9/26/2019
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|10/4/2018
|46
|71-69-70-74
|-4
Dahmen's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dahmen has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Joel Dahmen has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dahmen is averaging -0.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.273, which ranks 44th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 135th, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen sports a 0.420 average that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his 29.81 putts-per-round average ranks 152nd. He has broken par 22.66% of the time (123rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|293.3
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.57%
|77.08%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.81
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|123
|22.66%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.58%
|14.24%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Currently, Dahmen sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 320 points.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.094 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.792.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that tournament).
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.273
|0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.420
|1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.190
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.582
|-2.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.080
|-0.484
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Procore Championship.
