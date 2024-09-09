PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen will play Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship. In his last tournament he placed 64th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting even-par at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Procore Championship, Dahmen has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Dahmen missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Dahmen's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC69-75E
    9/15/2022MC72-74+2
    9/10/20205271-68-71-70-8
    9/26/2019MC74-69-1
    10/4/20184671-69-70-74-4

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Dahmen has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Joel Dahmen has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Dahmen is averaging -0.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.273, which ranks 44th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 135th, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen sports a 0.420 average that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his 29.81 putts-per-round average ranks 152nd. He has broken par 22.66% of the time (123rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135293.3301.0
    Greens in Regulation %870.57%77.08%
    Putts Per Round15229.8130.7
    Par Breakers12322.66%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.58%14.24%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Currently, Dahmen sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 320 points.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.094 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.792.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that tournament).
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2730.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4201.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.190-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.582-2.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.080-0.484

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.