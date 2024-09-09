Joe Highsmith betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.145. In that event, he missed the cut.

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.411), which ranked in the field.