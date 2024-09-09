Joe Highsmith betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Joe Highsmith missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better result Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In the past five years, this is Highsmith's first time competing at the Procore Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Highsmith's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Highsmith has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Highsmith hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 51st.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging 0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.069 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.9 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith sports a -0.155 mark (121st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Highsmith's -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|303.9
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|66.55%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.28
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.36%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|15.46%
|13.49%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times (36.8%).
- With 157 points, Highsmith currently ranks 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.145. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.411), which ranked in the field.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.069
|1.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.155
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.078
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.444
|-0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.590
|0.458
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.