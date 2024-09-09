PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Joe Highsmith missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better result Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Highsmith's first time competing at the Procore Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Highsmith has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Highsmith hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 51st.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging 0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.069 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.9 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith sports a -0.155 mark (121st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Highsmith's -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (125th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53303.9309.4
    Greens in Regulation %7566.55%72.62%
    Putts Per Round12529.2829.8
    Par Breakers4725.36%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance11215.46%13.49%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times (36.8%).
    • With 157 points, Highsmith currently ranks 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.145. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.411), which ranked in the field.
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0691.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1550.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.078-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.444-0.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.5900.458

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Procore Championship.

