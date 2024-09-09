PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Procore Championship

    Jhonattan Vegas hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 40th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, Vegas has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In 2020, Vegas finished 52nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Vegas' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/10/20205270-68-69-73-8
    9/26/20195670-71-67-78-2
    10/4/20185369-72-70-74-3

    Vegas' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Vegas has finished first once.
    • Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 313.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has an average of -1.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 4.531 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Vegas .

    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.610 (ninth) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.1 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.496.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a putts-per-round average of 29.74, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 26.44% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11312.1313.7
    Greens in Regulation %272.78%76.67%
    Putts Per Round15029.7429.8
    Par Breakers2526.44%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.89%11.11%

    Vegas' best finishes

    • Vegas has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 58.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • As of now, Vegas has compiled 685 points, which ranks him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 4.952 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 6.078.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6102.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.4963.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.1550.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.505-1.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4474.531

    Vegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-65-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2267-68-69-71-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-69-75-15
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-71-65-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2368-70-69-70-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-69-69-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2567-69-69-73-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-64-67-68-1743
    July 25-283M Open168-66-63-70-17500
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6170-66-72-70-25
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-73-65-70-354

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.