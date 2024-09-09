Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 4.952 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 6.078.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished in that tournament.