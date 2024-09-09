Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Procore Championship
Jhonattan Vegas hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 40th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, Vegas has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In 2020, Vegas finished 52nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Vegas' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/10/2020
|52
|70-68-69-73
|-8
|9/26/2019
|56
|70-71-67-78
|-2
|10/4/2018
|53
|69-72-70-74
|-3
Vegas' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Vegas has finished first once.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 313.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -1.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 4.531 Strokes Gained: Total.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.610 (ninth) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.1 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.496.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a putts-per-round average of 29.74, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 26.44% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|312.1
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|72.78%
|76.67%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.74
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.44%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.89%
|11.11%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 58.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- As of now, Vegas has compiled 685 points, which ranks him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 4.952 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 6.078.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.610
|2.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.496
|3.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.155
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.505
|-1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.447
|4.531
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.