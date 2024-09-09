James Hahn betting profile: Procore Championship
James Hahn shot 6-under and finished 45th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Procore Championship, Hahn has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 46th.
- In 2023, Hahn finished 45th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Hahn's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|9/15/2022
|51
|71-68-72-73
|-4
|9/16/2021
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|9/10/2020
|9
|68-65-67-72
|-16
|10/4/2018
|78
|69-71-75
|-1
Hahn's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hahn has an average finish of 58th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Hahn hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- James Hahn has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn is averaging 0.354 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn is averaging -3.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.0
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.66%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.46
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.01%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.26%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's best finishes
- Hahn has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.442
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|68
|72-67-75-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-70-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|68-69-66-72
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-68-69-77
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.