PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

James Hahn betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

James Hahn betting profile: Procore Championship

    James Hahn shot 6-under and finished 45th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Procore Championship, Hahn has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 46th.
    • In 2023, Hahn finished 45th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Hahn's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20234571-67-73-71-6
    9/15/20225171-68-72-73-4
    9/16/2021MC73-69-2
    9/10/2020968-65-67-72-16
    10/4/20187869-71-75-1

    Hahn's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hahn has an average finish of 58th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Hahn hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • James Hahn has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn is averaging 0.354 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn is averaging -3.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hahn .

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.0307.5
    Greens in Regulation %-67.66%68.25%
    Putts Per Round-29.4629.5
    Par Breakers-24.01%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.26%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's best finishes

    • Hahn has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut five times.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.442

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4571-67-73-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6872-67-75-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-70-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-70-70-66-821
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-68E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7270-69-72-72+33
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-68-75-71-33
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5268-69-66-72-96
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6468-68-69-77-62
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.