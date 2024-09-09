James Hahn betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five tournaments, Hahn has an average finish of 58th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

James Hahn has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hahn is averaging 0.354 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.